Here are the changes being proposed for Baton Rouge’s Plan of Government

A new city-parish manager, a chief of staff, and an executive counsel to the Mayor’s Office are three of the changes being proposed by Metro Council member Rowdy Gaudet to East Baton Rouge’s Plan of Government, which essentially serves as the city-parish’s constitution.

Along with the creation of the three new staff positions, Gaudet is also asking that certain out-of-date references be removed, certain titles be updated and that references to “he” be updated to “he or she,” according to a summary of changes provided to Daily Report.

He also has requested that a candidate for the Metro Council be a resident of the district and parish for at least one year before qualifying for office and that mayor-president candidates must be a parish resident for at least two years before qualifying for office.

Other changes being proposed:

Requiring the council budget officer to attend all budget hearings conducted by the Office of the Mayor-President and the Finance Department.

Moving up the submission date of the mayor’s expense and capital budgets to the Metro Council from Nov. 15 to Oct. 15, providing an extra month for budget evaluation.

Pushing back the date of adoption of the expense budget by the Metro Council from Dec. 15 to Dec. 31, providing additional time for budget evaluation.

The changes are expected to be introduced at Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting. The Metro Council would vote on the proposal at its second meeting of the month, on March 27, before appearing on a ballot for voters this November.