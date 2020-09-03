LSU researchers develop technology to protect football players from coronavirus

LSU researchers, in partnership with sports technology startup Tigeraire, have developed new helmet cooling technology for sports helmets to help protect athletes from the novel coronavirus, LSU announced today.

The new devices are being tested by LSU football players. The devices are designed to help players stay cooler and more comfortable on the field so that they can keep their helmets and additional COVID-19 safety gear on longer without overheating or having to deal with foggy face shields.

At the moment, full-face plastic barriers to prevent players from breathing on one another’s faces are needed to protect players from spreading the coronavirus. While not mandated for football at this time, the barriers may become standard protective gear for contact sports. But the face shields can restrict airflow into the helmet.

The LSU Office of Innovation & Technology Commercialization filed a patent for the new technologies in August. The devices are modular and can be used in combination with almost any protective helmet—not just football helmets.

“Players always talk about how nice it is when there’s a breeze outside, and this new helmet technology creates a similar sensation of coolness,” LSU Director of Athletic Training Jack Marucci says. “The benefit is even greater for players who wear protective eye shields because it eliminates the possibility of any fog developing inside that can obstruct the player’s vision.”

LSU has licensed the new tech to Tigeraire, which is looking into commercial production for various sports—not just football.