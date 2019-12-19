Havertys to open Friday near Mall of Louisiana

After moving out of its longtime space on Airline Highway near Cortana Mall, Havertys Furniture is set to open the doors of its new home near the Mall of Louisiana on Friday.

The new space in Bluebonnet Parc, next to Best Buy, is 31,300 square feet, according to a permit granted earlier this year, more than 10,000 square feet smaller than its previous location on Airline Highway. Renovations on the space, formerly occupied by Home Furniture Plus bedding, began in July and cost $1.23 million.

Havertys sold its 42,000-square-foot Airline Highway property to Vivid Ink in a $2.25 million deal that closed late February and moved out of the space in the fall.

The opening is the latest tenant shake-up in Bluebonnet Parc, which has seen a fair amount of activity this year. Earlier this winter, LifeWay Christian Bookstore shuttered its location next to Best Buy as the company shifted its business model, becoming an online-only retailer.

The shopping center also hit the market this year. Cincinnati-based Viking Partners, which bought Bluebonnet Parc for $21 million in late 2013, listed the center for sale online though it didn’t set a listing price, saying “the market will determine the sale price.”