Hampton Inn near I-10 gets new ownership

The Hampton Inn on Constitution Avenue near I-10 recently switched ownership hands, according to a deal filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.

The price was not disclosed.

BTR Hotels LLC, represented by Guarang Patel, purchased the property from Gulf Breeze Hotel Corporation/LNRC Venture. Darryl G. Lapointe represented Gulf Breeze. Gulf Breeze Hotel Corporation/LNRC Venture is a subsidiary of High Pointe Hotel Corporation, a full-service management and development company based in Gulf Breeze, Florida. The company operates hotels in Florida, Alabama and Louisiana. Its other Louisiana hotel is a Hampton Inn & Suites in New Orleans.

BTR Hotels LLC is a subsidiary of Gap Hotels, a hotel development and management company headquartered in Lafayette. The company owns and co-invests in hotel real estate and is an independent, third-party operator of hotels.

Gap Hotels owns and operates hotels in Louisiana, Texas, Florida and Colorado.