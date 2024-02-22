Half of college grads are not using their degrees

Roughly half of college graduates end up in jobs where their degrees aren’t needed, and that underemployment has lasting implications for workers’ earnings and career paths, reports The Wall Street Journal.

That’s according to a new study tracking the career paths of more than 10 million people who entered the job market over the past decade. Data shows the number of graduates in jobs that don’t make use of their skills or credentials—52%—is greater than previously thought, and underscores the lasting importance of that first job after graduation.

Of the graduates in non-college-level jobs a year after leaving college, most remain underemployed a decade later, according to researchers at labor analytics firm Burning Glass Institute and nonprofit Strada Education Foundation, which analyzed the résumés of workers who graduated between 2012 and 2021.

More than any other factor analyzed—including race, gender and choice of university—what a person studies determines their odds of getting on a college-level career track. Internships are also critical.

The findings add fuel to the debate over the value of a college education as education costs continue to rise—and whether universities are producing the kind of knowledge workers that employers say they need.

The Burning Glass/Strada study found that most of the graduates who don’t find work reflecting their degrees are what they call “severely underemployed,” meaning they’re in jobs that only require a high school education or less. Five years after graduation, 88% of underemployed graduates remained in this category, working jobs such as office support, retail sales and food service.

“We all need to be thinking of that first post-college job as a high-stakes milestone, and give it the attention it deserves,” says Stephen Moret, Strada’s president and chief executive and former head of Louisiana Economic Development and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

