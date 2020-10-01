Haas Automation, Louisiana launch manufacturing training partnership 

Haas Automation Inc. and Gov. John Bel Edwards today announced a partnership in which Louisiana will become the first state to install Haas 5-axis machining centers at all Louisiana community and technical colleges.

Haas is a California-based machine tools company, and the machining centers, costing roughly $125,000 each, will help train students to use specialized manufacturing tools. The 5-axis machines allow for automated production of items on five vertical, horizontal and rotational axes at one time, using computer numerical control, or CNC. Job candidates with 5-axis skills are sought by advanced manufacturers, which is why Louisiana Economic Development’s LED FastStart program and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System created the partnership.

“Keeping Louisiana’s community and technical colleges equipped with the latest technology allows us to train individuals for advanced manufacturing jobs,” says Paul Helton, LED FastStart executive director, in a prepared statement. “Through our partnership with Haas, we are now the first state in the U.S. to provide all-in-one, 5-axis CNC machining training centers at every one of our community and technical colleges. There is great demand for these high-wage skill sets in aerospace, automotive and other manufacturing settings.” Read the full announcement.