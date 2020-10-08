Gulf oil production shuts down as Hurricane Delta threatens

About 80% of the Gulf of Mexico’s oil production was shut down Wednesday as Hurricane Delta churned through the western Gulf of Mexico toward an expected landfall Friday in southwest Louisiana.

Just under half of the Gulf’s natural gas production had also been halted by midday, according to the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. Workers were evacuated from 180 production platforms, about 28% of the 643 in the Gulf, USA Today reports.

“After the hurricane has passed, facilities will be inspected,” the agency says. “Once all standard checks have been completed, production from undamaged facilities will be brought back online immediately. Facilities sustaining damage may take longer to bring back online.”

The Gulf produces about 17% of the nation’s oil and 5% of its natural gas. That amounts to about 1.85 million barrels of oil and 2.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Analyst reports indicate that so far none of the Gulf Coast’s oil refineries had shut down in advance of Delta, though several could still decide to do so.

Roughly 1 million barrels a day of refining capacity in Louisiana remains offline from hurricanes that struck earlier this season, according to S&P Global Platts, a global energy research and consulting firm. That includes the Phillips 66 and Citgo Petroleum refineries near Lake Charles as well as the Phillips 66 Belle Chasse refinery near New Orleans. Read the full story.