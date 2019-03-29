Group craft studio coming to Square 46

A DIY workshop and studio is coming this summer to the Square 46 mixed-use development, adjacent to the popular White Star Market along Mid City’s Government Street.

Board & Brush Creative Studio will offer workshops and classes where groups design wooden decorations for their homes or to give as gifts.

The business provides all the materials and instructs guests step-by-step, from staining the wood boards to drilling holes for hanging to painting. Participants can also bring their own alcohol to class.

The craft studio will operate similar to the wine and painting studios elsewhere in Baton Rouge, except that, after booking a time online, each person can choose their design and stencils, says owner Andrea Lormond. Construction to update the 1,900-square-foot space will start in the next few weeks, and Lormond says the goal is to open in June.

This will be Lormond’s second Board and Brush franchise—she opened her first in Youngsville—and has plans to open more franchises in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles.

“I honestly have never dreamed of opening even one business,” Lormond says. “I was in medical billing my whole life, and then I went to a team building event at one of these.”

Lormond says she took the plunge and opened the first Board & Brush after two close family members died, realizing the importance of making fun memories and trying new experiences with friends and family.

“We opened, and everyone was so excited, and I said, ‘I want to do another one,’” she says, adding Baton Rouge was attractive because segments of the city are experiencing retail growth.