Green House Salad Co. latest healthy concept to join Baton Rouge Health District

Green House Salad Co. has opened in a roughly 2,400-square-foot space in the Perkins Crossing strip center, the latest healthy food concept to enter the area being tagged as the Baton Rouge Health District.

Within Perkins Crossing, the salad bar joins co-tenant Green Heart Meals, a healthy prepared meals boutique that opened last year. The center—on Perkins Road, near Essen Lane—is next to Ichiban Plaza, home to Good Eats Kitchen and Salad Station, among others.

While the influx of similar options might raise questions about possible oversaturation, Green House owner Jennifer Kilpatrick says her business distinguishes itself from the rest of the pack with its gourmet ingredients, including infused olive oils and vinaigrettes imported from Italy, as well as cold-pressed juices.

“Nothing is run-of-the-mill here,” Kilpatrick says, adding the Perkins location marks the chain’s first in Baton Rouge.

The Lake Charles-based chain—which also has a Shreveport location—offers build-your-own and custom salad bowl options, such as a Cajun cobb salad and a “Maneater” salad with grilled chicken, shrimp, bacon, egg and croutons. It bills itself as eco-friendly, aiming to reduce its environmental footprint through its packaging and recycling.

Since its grand opening earlier this month, Kilpatrick says Green House has attracted mostly staff from the nearby hospitals and LSU students.

She says they’re still looking to hire three to four more employees.