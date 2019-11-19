Graves secures funds to upgrade taxiway at New Orleans airport

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, has secured $7 million to complete the extension of a key taxiway at New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The taxiway runs in front of the new terminal at the airport and is needed to help facilitate air traffic into and out of the new facility, which is on the opposite side of the main east-west runway from the old facility.

The project will extend the taxiway some 1,500 feet and is expected to help decrease times planes spend taxing to and from the runways at the airport.

“In order to ensure the functionality of America’s newest world-class airport, a taxiway extension must be constructed,” says Graves, who is ranking member of the House subcommittee on aviation. “This is an important upgrade to help improve the safety and efficiency of the airport.”

Funds for the extension, which is expected to take at least a year to complete, will come from an Airport Improvement Grant, program, created in early 2018 to issue grants for selected, authorized projects.

In May, Graves secured a $15 million airport improvement grant for projects at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.