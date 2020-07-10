Graves introduces bill shielding small businesses from COVID-19 liability 

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, has introduced a bipartisan bill that would protect small businesses and their employees from being sued over issues related to COVID-19, provided they took reasonable steps to comply with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or appropriate health authorities.

Sponsored by Graves and U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Texas Democrat, the Get America Back to Work Act of 2020 aims to provide the U.S. House of Representatives with a framework for legal safe harbor against frivolous lawsuits for small businesses as they reopen, which is expected to be a key component of the next federal COVID-19 package.

“For most small businesses, just one frivolous tort claim over the spread of COVID-19 could mean the difference in weathering this crisis versus closing their doors forever,” Graves says in a prepared statement. “This bill is eight pages. It has no poison pills or miscellaneous pork spending. Straightforward, common-sense and bipartisan solutions is how the government should work when addressing urgent, time-sensitive legislation.”

In another prepared statement, Cuellar, a former small business owner, explains how the legislation will enact “much-needed” liability protections for businesses that adopt proper safety protocols. By the same token, he says, the protections would also prioritize the health of workers if a business shows “gross negligence or blatant indifference” to current safety standards.

Additionally, the bill contains a parallel safe harbor for medical professionals and health care providers acting within the scope of their training. It further limits the ability of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (1970) to issue citations for the possible spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

The effort has garnered praise from LABI and the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation, both of which issued statements today expressing their support.

Check out the bill and its corresponding one-pager.