Governor’s potential power over higher ed scaled back

A proposal that would have given the governor unprecedented power over appointed boards and commissions―including the ability to hire university system presidents―was watered down before garnering the approval of lawmakers on Tuesday, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

As it was originally proposed, Senate Bill 462, by Sen. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, aimed to give the governor authority to appoint chairs and other officers for hundreds of boards and commissions as long as he or she sends notice to the affected groups within 180 days of taking office.

The bill was approved on a 28-10 vote after the Senate unanimously adopted a series of amendments.

Hodges’ bill will next be discussed in the House and Governmental Affairs Committee. House members will have the opportunity to make changes to the bill and could opt to remove the Senate amendments.

