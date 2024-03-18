Gov. Landry wants fast track for a new state constitution

If Louisiana lawmakers pass legislation to call a constitutional convention in the coming weeks, Republican Gov. Jeff Landry may ask voters to ratify the document as soon as this fall, state Sen. Franklin Foil says on the latest episode of the “LaPolitics Report” podcast.

As USA Today Network reports, Foil, a Baton Rouge Republican who chairs the tax-writing Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee, serves on Landry’s constitutional transition council, which met privately last week at the Governor’s Mansion.

Landry and his administration have been publicly discussing a convention for a couple of weeks, but until now architects have referred only to a possible 2025 ratification vote.

“I think the governor is even more ambitious,” Foil told “LaPolitics” host Jeremy Alford. “He would like to have it on the ballot this fall. We’ll see if that’s possible. He thinks we need to hit when the coals are hot and strike right now.”

The real challenge, Foil says, will be passing the enabling legislation that’s expected to be authored by House and Governmental Affairs Chair Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia. The bill, which will outline everything from delegate format to subject matter, will require a two-thirds vote of the House and Senate.

“We’re going to need bipartisan support,” says Foil, a former member of the House. “I’m not sure where we are with that, but I’m hopeful. … The situation is as favorable as it will be for a constitutional convention.”

