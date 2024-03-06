Gov. Landry wants pay raises for most of his Cabinet members

Gov. Jeff Landry wants to give 11 of his 14 Cabinet members salary increases, starting July 1, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The proposed raises caught leading lawmakers off guard—they were included in a spending chart attached to House Bill 1, which contains Landry’s proposed operating budget.

Landry wants six of the Cabinet members to receive at least $20,000 more a year in compensation than their immediate predecessors under former Gov. John Bel Edwards and that four more should be granted a state-owned vehicle.

The largest salary bump would go to Tyler Gray, secretary of the Department of Natural Resources, who previously ran one of the state’s largest oil and gas lobby organizations. His annual pay would go from $139,734 to $200,000—an increase of more than $60,000—under Landry’s proposed budget plan for the new fiscal year.

“We are looking to recruit quality people to work and stay in Louisiana. To do that, change is required,” Landry spokesperson Kate Kelly says.

