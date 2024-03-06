Gov. Landry signs bills overhauling Louisiana’s criminal justice system

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry approved 11 bills Tuesday including expanding death row execution methods and allowing concealed carry of a gun without a permit, The Associated Press reports.

The governor’s ceremony of signing the bills into law follows a short crime-focused special session where the GOP-dominated Legislature passed a slew of policies, which will overhaul elements of the criminal justice system in a state grappling with one of the highest rates of incarceration and violent crime in the country.

Among the bills signed by Landry is legislation that adds the use of nitrogen gas and electrocution as methods to carry out the death penalty.

Spurred by violent crime plaguing urban areas in the state, debates during the special session echoed conversations happening in statehouses across the country—including over how long someone should go to prison, how to handle juvenile offenders and if and when those incarcerated deserve a second chance.

Louisiana GOP legislators say the bills prioritize victims and will keep criminals behind bars and off the streets. Democrats say most of the measures won’t address crime and that lawmakers need to take a holistic approach, including additional funding and programs to address drug addiction, improving outcomes for prisoners who reenter society, and allocating more money for mental health and education.

Landry says there is still much work to be done to better Louisiana, including improving education, the economy and additional measures to tamp down violent crime.

“This package of bills is just the beginning,” Landry said. “I want to make sure that everyone understands … this is not just a one and done.”

Read the full story.