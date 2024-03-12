Gov. Landry and legislators push forward with MAGA-style conservative agenda

Louisiana’s Legislature and Gov. Jeff Landry are poised to press a conservative MAGA-style agenda that could dramatically reshape policy on everything from education to the justice system to insurance, during the regular legislative session that began Monday, reports USA Today Network.

“We’re working hard to make this state better,” Landry said in an opening address to the Legislature. “Let’s have a government that works for and not against the people of our great state.”

There’s also a shrinking number of moderate GOP voices, with members like former Republican Sen. Fred Mills terming out and MAGA-wing Republicans like Sen. Blake Miguez of New Iberia taking their place.

Republican Sen. Alan Seabaugh of Shreveport is a prime example. Seabaugh is a founding member of the extreme conservative House Freedom Caucus who earned a promotion to the Senate last fall by beating out a more moderate GOP voice in former Northwestern State basketball coach Mike McConathy.

“I don’t think anything good passed in Louisiana during the past eight years,” Seabaugh said Monday in an interview. “All we could do the past eight years was block some of the worst bills and policy, but some got through.

“We’re going to try to reverse every one,” he says. “I don’t see any reason to be shy.”

Read the full story.