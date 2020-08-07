Gov. John Bel Edwards urges feds to pay full cost of deploying National Guard

Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging the federal government to pick up the full cost of deploying the National Guard in Louisiana to help with COVID-19 relief through the end of the year, The Center Square reports.

The federal government had been fully funding the guard deployments during the pandemic and plans to continue to do so for Texas and Florida, while asking other states to pick up 25% of the cost. Federal officials have not explained the discrepancy.

Louisiana’s share would be about $2.5 million per month, or about $10 million for the rest of the year, Edwards said Thursday.

“I don’t begrudge Texas and Florida,” Edwards told reporters at yesterday’s media briefing. “But I will tell you there is not a rational basis to distinguish between Louisiana and those two states.”

Louisiana ranks No. 1 in the nation in confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita.

