Gov. John Bel Edwards asks Legislature to reallocate unspent Main Street funds  

In a letter to the Louisiana Senate president and the speaker of the House, Gov. John Bel Edwards requested that the Legislature, during its upcoming special session, reallocate $175 million in money unspent in the Main Street Recovery Grant Program.

Edwards’ proposal is to allocate $75 million in funding to the state’s unemployment trust fund, $75 million to local governments most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and $25 million in grants for businesses closed in phases two and three of Louisiana’s COVID response, such as bars.

“One of the most important things the Legislature can do in this upcoming session is to fix the Main Street program and to reallocate the CARES Act funding to where it is needed,” Gov. Edwards wrote. “While this reallocation will not meet all of the needs that we have for local governments and the Unemployment Trust Fund, it will go a long way toward providing for stability in the local governments most affected by COVID-19 and helping to prevent crippling tax increases on businesses because of the likely insolvency of the trust fund.”

Edwards has also, via executive order, suspended the solvency tax levied on employers under law when the Unemployment Trust Fund reaches a certain level, directing Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie to not impose the solvency tax at this time. Currently, Louisiana’s trust fund balance is $49.4 million.

