Gov. Edwards to announce update on restrictions this afternoon 

Louisiana’s coronavirus restrictions lifted slightly today as nonemergency medical services resumed, and Gov. John Bel Edwards readied to announce the details of his “very gradual effort” to loosen additional constraints enacted to stem the virus outbreak.

The Democratic governor’s stay-at-home order, which took effect March 23, expires Thursday. In a heavily anticipated announcement, Edwards is expected this afternoon at 4 p.m. to release specifics of what restrictions he’ll continue into May and which ones he’ll end.

The current order banned gatherings of more than 10 people, limited restaurants to takeout and delivery and closed shopping malls, casinos, gyms, bars, theaters, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and salons.

The first small step began today when “time-sensitive” elective medical procedures such as colonoscopies, biopsies and dental procedures were allowed to restart. The allowance is for procedures that need to be done to keep conditions from getting worse and putting a person’s health at further risk. Clinics that resume the procedures have to adhere to distancing guidelines and must have a five-day supply of masks, gowns and other protective equipment.

The governor has tried to manage expectations about what comes next, suggesting his plans for the start of May won’t be a return to a pre-virus normal with restaurants and bars jammed with people and stores filled to capacity. He’s acted more cautiously than some other Southern governors.

Edwards has warned Louisiana residents to expect to wear masks when near others, to continue to remain distanced and to have limits on public gatherings. He’s said whichever businesses are allowed to reopen could face occupancy limits, distancing requirements and mask mandates.

Edwards has so far rejected calls from some Republican officials to allow a parish-by-parish approach to reopening. And he has been cool to the idea of a regional approach, although he has said local officials can enact stronger rules than the state’s.

Edwards has said his decision on how to loosen virus-related restrictions hinges on access to widespread testing and to “contact tracers” who can pinpoint people who have been exposed to others testing positive and should be isolated.

Read the full story. Daily Report will follow today’s news conference with a news alert containing more information about the plans Edwards plans to announce.