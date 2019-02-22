Gov. Edwards banking on revenue boost, recommends $30B budget

Gov. John Bel Edwards unveiled a $30 billion budget proposal Friday that would boost education and health care spending and give public school teachers pay raises, but relies on uncertain financing to make the numbers balance.



The Democratic governor’s spending recommendations for the 2019-20 budget year that begins July 1 represent a wish list of sorts, assuming Edwards will eventually break through a logjam with House Republican leaders that has blocked increases to the state income forecast.



The last financial forecast for the upcoming year was adopted in June. Those figures, however, don’t reflect the recommendations of state economists who expect tax collections to be higher, and they’re missing billions that agencies expect to receive from fees, fines and other revenue sources.



Rather than leave huge cuts and gaps across state agencies, the Edwards administration presented an aspirational document about what the governor believes will show up in the treasury and how he’d like to spend it.



Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, the governor’s chief budget adviser, said leaving out money expected to reach state coffers “would not be in the public’s best interest.”



“It is divorced from reality,” Dardenne, who presented the budget on Edwards’ behalf, told the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

Edwards is proposing more than $140 million in spending boosts for K-12 education, including a $1,000 across-the-board pay raise for public school teachers and a $500 salary bump for school support workers. Other dollars would go to block grants for school districts. The governor also recommends $11 million in new public college spending and full financing for the TOPS free college tuition program.