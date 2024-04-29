GOP lawmakers want Landry to reconsider summer food program for students

Republican leaders in Louisiana are pushing for the state to join a new federal summer food program, the Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The legislators’ plea comes after Gov. Jeff Landry’s administration and Louisiana Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley declined months ago to participate in the federal program.

The Louisiana House voted last week for a budget plan that included $3.6 million to participate in the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer Program.

Louisiana is one of 14 states that had declined to join the program. Texas and Mississippi are not participating in Summer EBT, either, while Arkansas is part of the initiative.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates the state could receive up to $71 million to feed children through the program. During the summer break, the federal government would give an extra $40 monthly per qualifying child to low-income households.

Brumley decided not to sign up for Summer EBT last year before the initial Jan.1 deadline. Department of Children and Family Services Secretary David Matlock in February confirmed that the administration did not want to join because it felt the program might prevent some Louisiana residents from becoming self-sufficient.

