Good Bird coming to LSU’s North Gate area

Good Bird, a popular New Orleans-based sandwich shop, is coming to LSU’s North Gate area this fall, moving into the 1,300-square-foot space vacated last year by Slinky’s Tavern.

The trendy eatery—which began as a pop-up in St. Roch Market before opening a brick-and-mortar location on Freret Street in 2017—is known for its healthy menu, which includes rotisserie chicken, sandwiches and salads, as well as tropical smoothies.

Chef Leo Sloan says he’s been planning on coming to Baton Rouge for about six months.

“Coming from the restaurant scene in New Orleans, all you hear about is New Orleans,” says Sloan, a New York native who trained under Mario Batali. “I thought Baton Rouge’s story was unspoken.”

He says he has apartments in Baton Rouge and New Orleans and plans to alternate his time between both locations. For now, he says there are no further plans to expand the restaurant’s footprint.

Good Bird marks the latest addition to West Chimes Street, which has seen a revolving door of tenant closures and openings in past years, including the closing of Po-Boy Times and the opening of City Slice in the former Reginelli’s space.

“We have a number of empty spots on the street, so we’re thrilled a business is coming to take one of those spots,” says Clark Cadzow, who owns the nearby Highland Coffees. “They seem like they’re going to be a good fit for the neighborhood.”

While the historic North Gate area now faces increased competition from the Nicholson Gateway development, Sloan says he is looking forward to being close to nearby businesses like The Chimes restaurant, which is adding a rooftop bar that will be finished later this summer.

Sloan says he wants to hire 10 employees to work at the location.