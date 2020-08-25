Golden Chick announces five-unit expansion with Baton Rouge franchisee 

Richardson, Texas-based Golden Chick has announced that one of its tenured franchisees, Shay Ghafoor, has signed a five-unit deal to continue the brand’s expansion in the state after opening the first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge in May.

In addition to the Baton Rouge location, Ghafoor owns and operates two restaurants in Brownwood and Stephenville, Texas.

The quick-service chicken franchise, founded in 1967, is known for chicken tenders, roast chicken, hot yeast rolls and sandwiches. The brand currently operates 192 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Florida and Louisiana, with plans to expand into Las Vegas next year.

Jim Stevens, president of Golden Chick, says in a prepared statement that the company plans to expand to 500 restaurants by 2030

“When (Ghafoor) set out to open the Baton Rouge location, circumstances were uncertain due to the pandemic,” Stevens says. “But he was able to combat the odds focusing on the drive-thru, cleanliness and customer service.”