Get to know the woman behind Red Stick Farmers Market 

Darlene Adams Rowland, executive director of Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance, or BREADA, the organization behind Baton Rouge’s Red Stick Farmers Market, fell in love with farmers markets while backpacking in Europe as an LSU student.

She started her career in finance, but after the 2008 market crash, she wanted to do something more community based. That’s when she discovered BREADA. Now, as executive director, Rowland wants to expand the nonprofit’s impact by partnering with other like-minded community organizations as well as increase the number of farmers selling at local markets.

