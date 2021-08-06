Get to know MatchPoint founder Henry Hays

After living in Los Angeles during his formative teenage years, Henry Hays returned to his birthplace of Baton Rouge to attend LSU. He spent the first six years of his career away from south Louisiana before returning again to Baton Rouge, joining pharmaceuticals company Avanir.

As national sales director, Hays helped grow the company, which was sold in 2014 for some $3.5 billion. The deal allowed him to leave pharmaceuticals and plot his next moves, including starting a health care management company outside of Dallas and a local consulting firm.

As an LSU sports fan, Hays closely followed the growing discussions to allow college athletes to financially benefit from their name, image and likeness.

“I’m a really big disciple of disruptive innovation. Once [Florida] Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law for Florida athletes to get paid, I knew the clock was ticking. I saw a massive opportunity to disrupt an industry. I knew there had to be a connector between these influencers and these brands.”

Hays started MatchPoint in February 2020 as a company to help connect athletes to companies that are looking for NIL deals.

