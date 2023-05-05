Get to know 2023 Influential Women in Business honoree Zelma Murray Frederick 

For as long as Zelma Murray Frederick can remember, she has wanted to be an attorney.

“In fifth grade, we made a time capsule,” Frederick recalls. “I remember Ms. Foley videoed us and I told her that I either want to be a doctor or a lawyer. But medical school wasn’t for me—I like to argue.”

Growing up with four older brothers, Frederick jokes that she had to be assertive. The Concordia Parish native credits her grandfather, a former mayor, for encouraging her to explore law school, which set her on the path to becoming managing member, McGlinchey Stafford’s Baton Rouge office.

“The law is more than a Law and Order scene,” Frederick says. “Every case is a big logic puzzle—no two are the same. You’ve got all these players involved, these different personalities—even the courthouse staff. You have to figure out how to get your point across effectively and succinctly. It’s maddening at times, but really fun.”

Read the full story about Frederick’s career from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.