Get to know 2023 Influential Women in Business honoree Krista Raney 

LSU fervor is as common as mosquitoes in Baton Rouge, but something about Krista Raney’s affinity for the flagship institution transcends the norm.

With earnest composure and tractor beam eye contact, Raney describes LSU as a place where magic happens in every corner, from obvious strongholds like engineering and athletics, to construction management labs and the opera stage. It’s where the Houma native says her life was unalterably changed when a full scholarship made attendance possible. And it’s where she has built a wildly successful career in development at the LSU Foundation, playing a lead role in helping the systemwide Fierce for the Future campaign surpass its $1.5 billion goal three years ahead of schedule.

Leading a staff of 51, Raney is now laser focused on raising money to support LSU President William F. Tate’s ambitious Scholarship First agenda, which has targeted five bedrock disciplines with big economic development upside. As senior vice president of development, Raney’s role is to set the strategy for how the foundation will continue to attract private investment, while also personally cultivating relationships with high net worth LSU alums worldwide.

