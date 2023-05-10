Get to know 2023 Influential Women in Business honoree Darylene Harris Pugh

Darylene Harris Pugh likes to joke that chemistry was her first love.

“I was a tomboy who liked chemistry—I was always running races against the boys and playing football,” says the New Orleans East native. “My mom just encouraged it—she didn’t put any limits on me.”

Pugh says it was the logical thinking associated with engineering that drew her to the field. Under her work jumpsuit, she wears a T-shirt that reads: “Engineers: because badass problem solver isn’t an actual job title.”

“I like a good challenge,” she says. “When I first entered the petrochemical field, people were asking me, ‘They’re laying off people—why are you going into engineering?’”

Pugh refused to listen to the naysayers. “I’ve always had my own mind and followed my own conscience,” she says.

Over her 32-year career at Shell, Pugh has held local, regional and global leadership positions and she is considered by her peers to be a trailblazer for diversity in the company as the first African American production unit manager at the Norco and Deer Park refineries. She has been honored multiple times for her mentorship efforts in and out of the company, and also has a decade under her belt as a Girl Scouts leader.

