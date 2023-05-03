Get to know 2023 Influential Women in Business honoree Anita Byrne

For Anita Byrne, it’s not just about doing the work; it’s how the work’s ripple effects make life better for others.

From her role as a partner at business consulting firm SSA Consultants to her extensive community involvement on influential boards and public initiatives, Byrne has become a leader’s leader and a thoughtful voice for positive change.

Byrne works with a client base that includes small, family-owned businesses, Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit organizations, and public-sector initiatives like Blueprint Louisiana. This unique cross-section has given her a comprehensive perspective on how to pull the levers of change. Byrne has brought her vast knowledge to numerous boards and initiatives including the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition, where she serves as a mentor to a high school student, the BREC Foundation, Nexus Louisiana and other organizations that aim to make the Capital Region a better place to live, work and play.

A New Orleans native, Byrne graduated from the LSU Honors College with a dual degree in history and political science with the intention of attending law school. She had taken the LSAT, applied and been accepted, but something stopped her from taking the final step.

“I always tell people you should tell God your plan so he can laugh at you,” she says.

