Get the guide to Tiger Stadium eats, and meet the new vendors

Bouncing back from Sunday night’s loss against Florida State, the Tiger Faithful will head to Death Valley this weekend for the LSU home opener, an all-Louisiana face-off against Grambling State University.

Tailgaters are ready to be back in action, and fans who have missed the rhythm of football season can’t wait to sport the purple and gold.

The return to the home field also means a chance to nosh on favorite stadium eats. Tiger Stadium has made a point to add more local vendors over the last couple of years, meaning fans get to enjoy boldly flavored, creative dishes and snacks with Louisiana flair throughout the game.

The stadium’s 22 vendors include 14 that were added in the last year or two, says Executive Associate Athletic Director Matthew LaBorde. Many are recognizable names from local food trucks, restaurants and cottage concepts that have emerged from the LSU food incubator, Foodii.

225 magazine has the list of newcomers, plus the Tiger Stadium concession map to find them.