Get firsthand insights into China and the future of energy at this LSU fireside chat 

LSU Institute for Energy Innovation Director Brad Ives will sit for a fireside chat with Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief of The New York Times, to talk about China and the future of energy.

The discussion will cover China’s role as the world’s leading manufacturer of solar panels, batteries and other items critical to the ongoing energy evolution as well as the potential impacts of China’s domestic politics, internal financial pressures and global ambitions.

The two will also discuss Bradsher’s 35-year career at The New York Times and how he served as the only major American journalist in China during the coronavirus crisis. He has previously served as bureau chief in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, at the school’s Energy, Coast & Environment Building.

