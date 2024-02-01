Gasoline prices in the Gulf Coast region rise for second straight week

Regional gas prices rose for the second consecutive week and reached an average $2.75 per gallon of regular on Monday, up from last week’s price of $2.69 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Gulf Coast region has risen about 10 cents in the past month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the past year have been as low as $2.55 and as high as $3.46, according to USA Today Network.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Gulf Coast region was 12% higher, at $3.13 per gallon. Read the full story.