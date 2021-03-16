Gas tax will be top business priority when Legislature convenes in April

When the Legislature convenes April 12, a Baton Rouge-based coalition determined to invest in Louisiana’s crumbling roads and bridges will once again push for an increase in the gasoline tax, which the local business community is beginning to embrace as a top legislative priority.

Though it’s not the first time, nor the second, that lawmakers have tried passing a state gas tax hike, this attempt—called the Government Reform in Transportation, or GRIT, Act—is unique in a couple of key ways.

First, it’s being proposed by one of the effort’s past opponents—state Rep. Jack McFarland, a conservative Republican businessman from north Louisiana. Previously, the bill had been sponsored by former Rep. Steve Carter, a moderate Republican from Baton Rouge, who died earlier this year from COVID-19 complications.

Secondly, unlike past efforts, the GRIT Act would include sweeping reforms on spending and operations at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, which has caused DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson to sound the alarm bells.

The bill would raise the state’s gas tax by 10 cents in the first year and by an additional two cents every other year until 2033, when it would be a total of 22 cents higher than its current 20 cents. Each one-cent increase would raise an estimated $30 million, which by 2033, would total some $660 million a year in new revenue.

Of those new revenues, 60% would go to the maintenance of existing roads and bridges, which have nearly $15 billion in deferred maintenance needs. The other 40% would be dedicated to helping fund new “capacity” projects, including a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge.

The bill would also help the state receive $780 million in federal funds.

For Louisiana’s business community, solving the state’s dire infrastructure problems—a longtime wish list item—will take precedence this upcoming legislative session, with more infrastructure-related bills expected to be filed in the coming weeks.

So far, the proposed GRIT Act has nabbed endorsements from the Louisiana Industrial Development Association and The Committee of 100 for Economic Development Inc., Louisiana’s Business Roundtable.

