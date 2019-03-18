Garret Graves steps into national spotlight on climate change

U.S. Rep. Garret Graves has generally been the go-to member of the Louisiana congressional delegation on climate change. As the former chairman of the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, Graves has had an up-close view of how global warming raises sea levels, intensifies hurricanes, submerges land and drives people to higher ground.

However, as CBS News reports in an in-depth feature on the Baton Rouge congressman, Graves’ recent appointment as the top Republican on a special House committee on climate change thrusts Graves into a hot seat amid liberals and conservatives, the fossil fuel industry and environmentalists, Republicans and Democrats and other competing interests.

Graves, in the piece, says he wants to “redefine the narrative.” Later, he adds, “Do I think that there are components of what some view as climate change as being a crisis? Yeah. Yeah, I do.”

In the CBS’ report, Graves tries to show how Louisiana’s coastal challenges would affect other parts of the U.S.

“We’ve lost 2,000 square miles of our coast,” Graves says. “If the state of Rhode Island lost 2,000 square miles, we’d have 49 states today.” Read the full CBS News feature.