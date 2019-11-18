Gallup: ‘Socialism’ still a bad word, but Americans increasingly support a more activist government

Americans’ reaction to the term “socialism” remains more negative than positive, according to a recent Gallup poll, but U.S. citizens are also expressing slightly greater support for activist government across a range of measures, suggesting a more conducive climate for socialist-style policies taking root than in recent years.

Among key poll findings: Positive opinions of socialism remain roughly steady at 39%, while positive views of capitalism are at 60%. Meanwhile, 47% of Americans want the government to do more to solve the country’s problems (up from 36% in 2010), though fewer—25%—favor more government services if they’re paired with higher taxes (up from 16% in 2010).

Taken together, these results suggest public opinion is a bit more favorable today than a decade ago toward policies that may expand government and, in that sense, push the country more in the direction of socialism.

Yet despite recent growth in public support for more government involvement in areas such as health care, environmental protection and income equality, support for big government generally falls short of a majority, and the climate is still a challenging one for avowed socialists. The term itself has gained favor with Democrats but remains broadly unpopular among independents and Republicans.

It seems Louisiana could be mirroring the national trend in some respects, based on Saturday’s election results, with incumbent Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards re-elected in the red state. While Louisiana’s population centers—New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport—tend to favor Democrats, the rural areas tilt heavily toward Republicans. Suburbs and exurbs, though largely GOP, are becoming increasingly centrist.

One cautionary note is that Americans’ support for government playing an active role in solving problems was as high or higher at points in the past, such as after the 1991-1992 recession and after 9/11, suggesting that increases in pro-government views can be episodic rather than permanent.

