Frozen food producer building Baton Rouge facility

A Baton Rouge-based food company founded in March has plans to expand and begin producing frozen meals, according to public records.

The TDP Group, which does business as Focus Foods, is a food service company that provides meals for schools and businesses. TDP Group filed advanced notices this week with state officials that it plans to apply for incentives through the Quality Jobs Program and the Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

The company, whose officer is listed as Jeffery Landry, plans to hire 150 employees for the new facility in Baton Rouge by June 2021. It’s currently based out of the Celtic Media Centre.

The TDP Group was established in late March to help provide healthy meals to children, according to Don Gunter, who works on special projects for the company, according to his LinkedIn profile. As of May 3, the group has provided more than 1 million meals.

The new facility represents a $6 million investment by the company, Louisiana Economic Development estimates.