From walk-on to superstar: Get to know Brandon Landry

Through nearly two decades of optimism and risk-taking, Brandon Landry has turned his own underdog story into a profitable, Baton Rouge-based enterprise that’s on track to close the year with 75 locations across the U.S.

Those efforts led to Landry being named Business Report’s Businessperson of the Year.

It was on a flight back from an away game at the University of Tennessee that Landry, then a walk-on LSU basketball player, envisioned the floor plan for the original Walk-On’s restaurant. He and teammate Jack Warner sketched it on the back of an airplane napkin.

Shortly thereafter, Landry and Warner would create a formal business plan for Walk-On’s as a project in one of their business classes. Thinking their idea wasn’t fully developed, their professor notoriously gave them a “C” on the assignment, only motivating Landry and Warner to prove him wrong. In 2003, they opened their first restaurant near LSU on Burbank Drive, and the rest is Baton Rouge folklore.

Looking back 18 years later, Landry admits how little he knew about running a restaurant at the time. But he knew what it was like to be part of a team, and used that experience to guide his management style.

“It didn’t matter if you were the star player or a benchwarmer; any contribution you gave could make your team better,” Landry says. “That’s the business philosophy we live by today.”

Since day one of business, Walk-On’s has invested in its culture, built relationships and led through positivity—all of which Landry believes comprise the makings of a great team. The mindset has ushered the team through various disruptions, including Warner’s exit from the company in 2014 and a pandemic that has devastated the global restaurant industry over the past year.

It has also allowed the company to grow. Today, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has some $200 million in revenue, longtime New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees as a co-owner, four corporate locations, 43 franchise locations and counting, and a recent investment from Atlanta-based private equity firm 10 Point Capital, which will enable the restaurant chain to accelerate its already rapid growth.

