Fourth vendor leaves White Star, macaron shop coming

In yet another shakeup at White Star Market, Fete au Fete has closed its location at the food hall and will be replaced by a new vendor serving macarons—called Mac & Moon—expected to open in early May.

Fete au Fete marks the fourth vendor to leave White Star, which opened nearly one year ago. The Creole food concept, led by Chef Micah Martello, is “looking to open a brick-and-mortar spot in New Orleans and wants to reallocate its resources there,” says White Star owner Clark Gaines.

Since White Star opened last May, food vendors have come and gone—including Southern Plate, Jolie Pearl and Counterspace BR. Clark maintains that the turnover rate is typical for a concept like this.

“Food halls that have a business model like ours definitely do (see a lot of turnover),” Gaines says in a text message about the new tenant this morning.

Mac & Moon, founded by Lafayette-native Kristina Ostrom, features gluten-free macarons, as well as rolled ice creams, bubble teas and milkshakes. Ostrom launched her concept in Lafayette and has a location in New Orleans at the Auction House Market food hall.

Ostrom also had a pop-up location at the St. Roch Market food hall for a short stint.

“Our concept plays extremely well in the food hall environment,” she says in a statement. “We can easily modify our menus to meet consumer demand and we run a very efficient operation.”