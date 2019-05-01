Former University House owners no stranger to lawsuits

While a lawsuit against Landmark Construction and LMK Baton Rouge Construction—the previous owners of University House, formerly known as The Standard—is inching its way through the litigation process, reports show parent company Landmark Properties has faced other complaints and lawsuits for problems at its other The Standard-branded properties.

In 2017, tenants of The Standard in Boone, North Carolina, sued Landmark Properties after delays in construction left the apartment complex unfinished before Appalachian State University students returned to class. While employees of The Standard assured residents the complex would be ready by Aug. 13, 2016, it wasn’t until months later that students could move in to their units. At the time, Landmark cited “unforeseen construction delays, challenging weather conditions and a tight labor market” as the reasons behind the project’s delay.

Also in 2016, The Standard in Knoxville, Tennessee, serving the University of Tennessee, experienced several delays, pushing back move in for students until October of that year. First-floor retail spaces were “hollow shells” as students moved into The Standard in Gainesville, Florida, the fall of 2017. For that property, the opening of the complex’s clubhouse was delayed so “all of the 430 units” could be finished in time move in.

Even in Baton Rouge, The Standard’s August 2015 move-in date for the property, located near the North Gate, was pushed back for roughly a quarter of residents. Other residents described the property looking “like an upgraded version of a crack house,” according to 2015 article in The Reveille, citing electricity outages, and unfinished construction of certain floors, the pools, gym, parking garage and clubhouse.

Landmark went on to sell the 287-unit complex that October for a record-breaking $108.6 million. Less than two years later, new owners Scion Group filed suit against Landmark, alleging the company left the building riddled with serious defects and shoddy repairs.

A representative of Landmark Properties was unable to be reached for comment.