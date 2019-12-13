Former Shrimp Basket still lacks tenant, but there’s interest

Nearly six months after Shrimp Basket shuttered its Baton Rouge locations, the former Perkins Road restaurant still sits vacant, although interest is building for the space.

Will Chadwick, with Elifin Realty, took over the listing last week from Stirling Properties and says he’s already toured the property once and has two more tours lined up next week. So far the interest in the spot has come from local restaurateurs, and while Chadwick declines to name them, he says they’re all recognizable brands to Baton Rouge.

Shrimp Basket opened in the 4,160-square-foot space in August 2017, taking the place of McAlister’s Deli. The company closed both of its properties in Baton Rouge, on Perkins Road and Sherwood Forest Boulevard, in June.

The company is trying to sublease the Perkins Road space and left the kitchen equipment and furniture in the restaurant to make it a more attractive deal. It’s essentially a turn-key space, Chadwick says.

“There’s an excellent opportunity here for a second-gen restaurant user,” Chadwick says.