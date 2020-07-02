Former Robinson Brothers site off I-12 sells for $4.85M

The former Robinson Brothers Lincoln dealership site on Interline Avenue, off I-12 and Airline Highway, has sold for $4.85 million.

The buyer is listed on sales documents as Pelican View Properties, and was represented by Robert McGimsey, who was unable to be reached for more information before this morning’s deadline.

The deal includes multiple buildings on the 9-acre tract of land, including the 52,000-square-foot building previously home to the dealership and a building across the street. Robinson Brothers Inc. and Robinson Brothers Real Estate, both represented by Maxwell Robinson III, are listed as the sellers.

The property has been on the market since late 2011, when Robinson Brothers consolidated the dealership with another dealership at Airline Highway and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. In 2015, the property was listed for $7 million, and a recent online listing for the property shows a price of $5.5 million. Over the years, it’s been temporarily leased a few times to film studios such as MGM Studios and Celtic Media Centre for use by 20th Century Fox.

Interline Avenue has been a popular destination recently for local companies looking to expand. Epic Piping moved its headquarters onto the avenue last year, and digital marketing firm Click Here Digital also bought property earlier this year with intentions to move its corporate headquarters there. Most recently, Lewis Maintenance, a Baton Rouge-based commercial maintenance firm, moved into a building on Interline Avenue, next door to its sister company, Lewis Companies.