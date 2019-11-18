Former Neese Industries facility sold for $1.5M

The former Neese Industries facility on Airline Highway in Gonzales has been sold for $1.5 million.

The nearly 70,000-square-foot facility, located on some 25 acres, was purchased by Al Robert Sr., Al Robert Jr., Stephen Robert and Harry Robert, through ASH Brothers LLC. The Robert brothers own Ronald J. Robert Distributor Inc., an Ascension Parish-based petroleum products distributor.

Mathew Laborde, of Elifin Realty, represented both the buyer and seller in this deal, but doesn’t know the Roberts’ plans for the facility.

About 30 people worked at the facility through May, when it was shuttered nearly a year after Neese Industries’ merger into Radians.

The property was previously listed for $3.8 million, but was lowered earlier this year. The property—where Neese Industries was headquartered since 1961—was listed in May for just shy of $2.3 million.