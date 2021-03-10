Former LSU board member details 2013 decision to keep Les Miles

Stanley Jacobs, one of the few people briefed on the sexual harassment allegations in 2013 against then-LSU head football coach Les Miles, says he and others made the right decision in keeping the coach and that he was strongly encouraged by attorneys and the then-school president to keep the matter secret.

However, during a wide-ranging interview with Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, Jacobs acknowledges that the scandal’s recent publication has caused him sleepless nights and admits that Miles’ mutual split with Kansas on Monday night made him “pause.”

“It’s kept me up at night. Of course it has,” says Jacobs, a New Orleans attorney who served on the LSU Board of Supervisors for 18 years and played basketball for the Tigers in the 1960s. “Les resigning makes me pause but based on the evidence, I feel like we made the right decision. It’s the evidence we had before us.”

Miles found himself at the center of a report released last week detailing troubling issues inside the LSU athletic program as it relates to handling sexual assault and harassment claims. According to the report, the coach sexualized the football team’s staff of female student workers, demanding the hiring of blondes with large breasts. Two student workers also filed sexual misconduct complaints against him—one of which resulted in a debate among university leaders to fire Miles, then in his ninth season as coach and two years removed from competing in the national championship game.

Jacobs says only a small handful of people were told about the situation, and that they met multiple times to deliberate on what actions should be taken. Read the full story from Sports Illustrated.