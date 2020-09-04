Former Galatoire’s building being renovated for retail use

The building that formerly housed Galatoire’s and Provisions on Perkins in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road is being renovated as retail space.

The center’s leasing agent, Dallas-based Lincoln Properties, received a permit to start construction late last week, according to public records.

The nearly 6,000-square-foot space will be converted from restaurant use to space for selling clothing and accessories, according to the permit. The cost is estimated at $750,000.

Provisions on Perkins lasted only 15 months in the space and closed late last year because of sluggish sales. The restaurant’s predecessor in the space, Galatoire’s, faced some of the steepest lease rates in the city for the space developed by Commercial Properties Realty Trust, as previously reported by Daily Report.