Former doctor’s office on Essen sells for $1.15M to development firm

A property on Essen Lane across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital has been sold to an Alabama-based commercial developer for $1.15 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

The site previously served as a doctor’s office.

Documents name 5131 Essen Lane LLC as the seller, and business filings on record with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office list Paul Mayronne of Covington as its registered agent.

HSC 7Brew Baton Rouge LLC purchased the property, whose registered agent is Incorp Services Inc. The sole officer of HSC 7 Brew is Hix Snedeker Companies co-founder and principal Howard Ray Hix Jr., according to the LLC’s business filings.

Hix Snedeker is a commercial real estate firm that has developed more than 360,000 square feet of projects in Louisiana.

Attempts to reach Hix Snedeker’s general counsel by phone before this afternoon’s deadline were unsuccessful.