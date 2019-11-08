Former Chimes Textbook Exchange to be considered for bar use

The owners of a historic building at LSU’s North Gate are requesting that the Planning Commission rezone the property for future use as a bar.

Mandeville developer Clark Heebe, who bought the property in 2016, says there’s a regional bar concept that has expressed interest in the property but the deal is “100% contingent on the rezoning.” Though he declines to name the potential tenant, he says it’s a name people will recognize.

In 2017, Heebe demolished a small frontage building to make room for a patio and he says renovations will be completed inside the building once an occupant is secured. The property was rezoned to restaurant and bar use in the summer of 2017, but because the interested tenant wouldn’t serve food, Heebe says another rezoning is necessary.

The property has been on the market for roughly two years, with Heebe pointing to parking and the seasonal shopping habits of the nearby student population as challenges to closing a deal.