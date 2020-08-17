Former AT&T facility sold to Baton Rouge company

A former AT&T facility on West Perdue Drive, in the Baton Rouge Central Industrial Park area, has sold to a Baton Rouge-based company.

Doing business as New Cingular Wireless PCS LLC, the telecommunications behemoth sold the property, which features a nearly 20,000-square-foot building on 1.42 acres, in a deal filed Friday afternoon, according to sales documents. The price was listed for $10 “and other valuable consideration.”

The property is zoned for light industrial use and its land use is listed as “utilities and facilities associated with telephone or wireless communication transmittal,” according to a marketing packet for the property.

When reached this afternoon, Linda Condon, who co-listed the property with Matt Pufunt and George Kotrogiannis, declined to comment on the deal, citing a nondisclosure agreement.

Brewer & Bryant Holdings LLC, based in Baton Rouge, is listed as the buyer. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s website lists Christopher Brewer and Shane Bryant as managers for the LLC, which was registered in February. While neither could be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline, it appears they lease an office together on Patriot Drive, off Airline Highway by Interstate 12.