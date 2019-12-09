Former All Star Nissan building on Florida Boulevard sold 

The former All Star Nissan on Florida Boulevard has been sold to the East Baton Rouge Sewerage Commission for $1.25 million.

The 5-acre property has sat unused since All Star Nissan relocated to Denham Springs more than a year ago. It will be renovated for use as an environmental services operations center by the East Baton Rouge Sewerage Commission.

In November, Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill told Daily Report that the move is an effort to adhere to a 2002 federal consent decree for the city-parish to update its sewer system. One of the requirements calls for the city-parish to consolidate the various offices that oversee sewer operations, formally known as the Department of Environmental Services, in one location.

The Metro Council approved the purchase at a meeting last month.