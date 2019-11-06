Former Acme Brick property off Airline sells for $3M

The site of the former Acme Brick Tile & Stone, on Barringer Foreman Road off Airline Highway, has been sold for $3 million.

Jesse Henderson, of Baton Rouge, bought the property through Henderson Development LLC from the Acme Brick Company. Acme had moved its Baton Rouge store to Exchequer Drive in May as part of a corporate decision to downsize the location, according to an Acme employee.

Henderson was unable to be reached this afternoon for more information, but online records show he already owns a three-acre parcel across the street from the former Acme facility, off Barringer Foreman Road with frontage on Airline Highway.

The Barringer Foreman Road property is nearly 5 acres and features a roughly 12,000-square-foot building.