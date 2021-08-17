Form follows function at Franklin Associates headquarters

Business Report’s latest Design feature highlights the new Franklin Associates headquarters at the former Church of the Way Presbyterian property on South Foster Drive.

The renovation for the new headquarters, transforming the church into a working office, was designed by RHH Architects and the general contractor was Arkel Constructors.

“The building was previously a church so we wanted to keep some of the features that were nice, like the arched ceiling, in the design,” says Trula Remson, principal at RHH Architects. “The pavilion feature in front is a useful transition space. The project is an awesome investment into Mid City. It’s hard to rehab a church. I see this as a catalytic project for the area.”

